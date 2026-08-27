Assam: NTPC and Kokrajhar district administration forge partnership for sustainability

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Forging a partnership for sustainability, NTPC-Bongaigaon and the District Administration, Kokrajhar, on Tuesday explored pathways to sustainable governance and environmental conservation.

Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, in the presence of Arnab Maitra, Executive Director & Head of Project; Amit Kumar Asthana, Head of HR, ADC and Asstt Commissioner, Kokrajhar, held an interaction to review sustainable developmental initiatives being undertaken in collaboration with the district administration.

The interaction went beyond a review, with detailed deliberations on how the collective strengths and resources of the district administration and NTPC-Bongaigaon could be leveraged to design and implement need-based interventions with meaningful, measurable, and long-term impact across Kokrajhar district.

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