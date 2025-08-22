Assam: NTPC-Bongaigaon donates sanitary napkin incinerators to BU and KU

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As part of its commitment to community health and women empowerment, NTPC-Bongaigaon of Salakati in Kokrajhar district under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, in collaboration with the District Administration, Kokrajhar, and the Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, donated seven sanitary napkin incinerators-five to Bodoland University (BU) and two to Kokrajhar University (KU).

The programme was graced by Kabita Deka, Additional District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Kasturi Maitra, President, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, Dr Subung Basumatary, Registrar, Bodoland University, Debaleena Das, DGM (HR), NTPC-Bongaigaon, and officials from the CSR wing.

Later, on the occasion, Prof (Dr) BL Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, also met Kasturi Maitra and thanked NTPC for its support and meaningful contribution towards creating a healthy and enabling campus environment for young women.

Speaking at the event, dignitaries highlighted that the provision of sanitary napkin incinerators would help in ensuring safe, hygienic, and eco-friendly disposal of menstrual waste on university campuses. They stressed that such interventions were vital in addressing menstrual hygiene challenges, breaking taboos, and enabling students to pursue education with confidence and dignity.

This initiative reflects NTPC-Bongaigaon’s continued focus on CSR-driven health and education projects in the Bodoland Territorial Region. By joining hands with the District Administration, NTPC-Bongaigaon continues to strengthen its outreach for inclusive and sustainable development.

