Assam: NTPC Bongaigaon hosts Fly Ash Customer Meet 2025 to promote sustainable construction

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC Bongaigaon, located at Salakati in the Kokrajhar district, organized the Fly Ash Customer Meet–2025 on Friday at its premises, reaffirming its commitment to environmentally responsible operations and the promotion of sustainable construction practices that support public health and ecological balance.

According to sources, the programme was graced by Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon; Anurag Gupta, General Manager (O&M); senior officials from various departments; and a wide cross-section of fly ash customers and stakeholders. Representatives from cement manufacturing units, fly ash brick manufacturers, traders, and other ash-based product industries participated in the meet, with around 40 participants attending the interaction.

Addressing the gathering, Maitra highlighted the critical role of eco-friendly utilization of fly ash in addressing environmental and public health concerns. Anurag Gupta emphasized the large-scale replacement of conventional red bricks with fly ash bricks, noting that such a shift conserves fertile topsoil and significantly reduces air pollution and carbon emissions associated with traditional brick kilns, thereby contributing to improved public health outcomes.

A technical presentation by B. N. Baruri from the Ash Utilization Department focused on innovative, sustainable, and compliant avenues for fly ash utilization. This was followed by an industry presentation by Zerund Manufacturing Company, one of NTPC Bongaigaon’s major fly ash users, which showcased a range of ash-based products including fly ash bricks, AAC blocks, and paver blocks. The presentation highlighted recent technological advancements and the potential for substantial CO? emission reductions through wider adoption of fly ash-based construction materials.

An interactive session provided a constructive platform for stakeholders to discuss operational and logistical aspects such as rail loading facilities, prospects for long-term Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with cement manufacturers, and pricing concerns. Maitra, along with the NTPC team, assured participants that all issues raised would be examined in detail, reinforcing NTPC Bongaigaon’s collaborative approach to strengthening the ash utilization ecosystem.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Tapas Barman, Deputy General Manager (Ash Utilization Department), who expressed appreciation to all participants and partners for their valuable inputs and continued association. Through such engagements, NTPC Bongaigaon continues to advance sustainable ash management practices, supporting cleaner construction, healthier living environments, and the broader national agenda of climate-responsive development.

Also Read: NTPC-Bongaigaon honoured with Apex India Safety, Quality & HR Awards