NTPC-Bongaigaon honoured with Apex India Safety, Quality & HR Awards 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district has been honoured with the Apex India Safety, Quality and HR awards, 2025. The awards were presented during the Apex India National Summit on Safety, Quality & HR Leadership held at Udaipur.

Rajeev Ranjan, AGM (Safety), NTPC-Bongaigaon received the award from Princess Jahnavi Kumar Mewa, 77th generation of the Royal Lineage, Major General (Rtd)) PK Saighal, Defence Expert & TEDx Speaker, and Dr Avaneesh Singh, Retd Director General, Directorate General Factory Advice Service & Labour Institutes (DGFASLI). The distinguished guests addressed the gathering and shared valuable insights on leadership, safety culture, and the future of quality frameworks in Indian industry.

The summit, themed 'Moving together towards sustainable OHS and quality practices- addressing challenges through responsibility and stewardship,' featured engaging panel discussions with experts from leading industries. Over 189 companies, including ONGC, GAIL, Ultratech Cement, DLF Limited, Adani Limited, Godrej Properties Ltd., Dorfketal, and NTPC Limited, were recognized for their contributions to Safety, Quality and HR excellence.

Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon, congratulated the Safety and HR Department for their dedicated efforts in strengthening workplace safety, enhancing quality processes, and nurturing a people-centric environment. He appreciated the teams for their continued commitment to operational excellence.

