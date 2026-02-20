Assam: NTPC-Bongaigaon launches 2026 batch of ‘Disha Classes’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon, located at Salakati in Kokrajhar district, has reinforced its commitment to community development and youth empowerment by launching the 2026 batch of Disha Classes, an educational initiative under the employee-led voluntary platform e-VOICE and the CSR wing of the power station.

Sources from NTPC stated that the programme, which has been guiding local youth since 2019, focuses on preparing students from neighbouring communities for competitive examinations at both state and central levels, particularly for recruitment in police and armed forces. The new academic batch was formally inaugurated on February 17, with the enthusiastic participation of nearly 45 students from nearby areas. The initiative is conducted by NTPC employees in association with the CISF unit and supported by the station's CSR wing.

The inaugural session was graced by Anurag Gupta, General Manager (O&M), NTPC-Bongaigaon, who emphasized the importance of discipline, punctuality, and regularity in shaping the future of aspiring youth. He also appreciated the voluntary efforts of NTPC employees, who are mentoring students and guiding them towards meaningful career opportunities.

Amit Kumar Asthana, Head of HR, NTPC-Bongaigaon, shared insights on the broader vision of NTPC as a responsible corporate citizen, committed to nurturing the potential of local youth and creating opportunities for inclusive growth through education and skill development initiatives.

Ashish Kumar, Dy. Commandant, CISF, NTPC-Bongaigaon, also addressed the students, encouraging them to remain focused, physically fit, and mentally prepared for the challenges of competitive examinations, particularly for defence and police services.

Participating students expressed their gratitude to NTPC-Bongaigaon's management and the employee volunteers for providing such a platform, and conveyed their aspiration to utilize the guidance to build successful careers and contribute positively to society.

Through initiatives like Disha Classes under e-VOICE, NTPC-Bongaigaon continues to strengthen its connection with the community and contribute to building a confident, skilled, and future-ready generation. It is noteworthy that e-VOICE members provide academic coaching, while CISF, NTPC-Bongaigaon, provides physical training. Over the past seven years, more than 21 local youths have secured employment in various state and central armed forces through this initiative.

