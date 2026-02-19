Kokrajhar: NTPC-Bongaigaon wins best Innovative Digital ‘SAHAYOGEE’ award

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon, located at Salakati in Kokrajhar district, has been awarded the prestigious Best Innovative Digital ‘SAHAYOGEE’ Award for digital integration and accountability in site operations.

Sources from NTPC, Salakati stated that the award was presented by Arindam Sinha, Regional Executive Director (ER-II and SR), NTPC Limited, in the presence of senior officials of ER-II. The award-winning project was presented by Uddipan Pal, Senior Manager (TMD), and Satyam Boral, Assistant Manager (BMD). The concept focuses on strengthening digital integration and accountability in site operations through a user-friendly mobile application. The SAHAYOGEE initiative aims to digitize site-level activities such as material tracking, equipment history, safety case documentation, non-moving inventory monitoring, inter-departmental material movement, vehicle requisition, and consumable usage. The project is designed to enhance efficiency, transparency, and knowledge management at NTPC-Bongaigaon. With this achievement, Uddipan Pal and Satyam Boral will represent NTPC-Bongaigaon at the Corporate Level Professional Circle Meet, where the project will compete on the organization’s highest platform. The recognition reflects NTPC-Bongaigaon’s continued focus on innovation, digital transformation, and operational excellence, while encouraging employees to contribute ideas that strengthen systems and processes at the grassroots level.

