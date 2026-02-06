Assam: NTPC-Bongaigaon signs MoA for safe drinking water in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant step towards strengthening access to safe drinking water while promoting renewable energy–based solutions, the NTPC Limited-Bongaigaon of Kokrajhar district signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Cosmic Foundation, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday as part of its strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in Assam.

Sources from the NTPC said that the MoA was signed in the presence of Arindam Sinha, Regional Executive Director (Eastern Region-II & Southern Region), NTPC Limited, and Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon, and Anurag Gupta, GM (O&M), NTPC-Bongaigaon. Amit Kumar Asthana, AGM (HR), signed the MoA on behalf of NTPC-Bongaigaon, while Awanish Tripathi, President, Cosmic Foundation, was the signatory on behalf of the Foundation.

Under the MoA, 10 Solar Water Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems will be installed and commissioned at identified public locations across the Guwahati Parliamentary constituency, at a total project cost of Rs 43 lakh. Each system will be equipped with a 1200 Wp MNRE-approved solar module (IP66, ROHS and CE compliant, ISO 14001:2015 certified) along with a 500-litre storage capacity, ensuring dependable access to safe drinking water through clean and sustainable energy solutions at various locations of Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, Arindam Sinha reiterated NTPC’s commitment to community welfare and sustainable development, emphasizing that access to safe drinking water remains a critical public health priority and a key pillar of responsible corporate citizenship. Awanish Tripathi expressed his appreciation for the partnership and assured timely execution of the project, along with quality installation and long-term maintenance of the systems.

The initiative reflects NTPC-Bongaigaon’s continued efforts to align its CSR interventions with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-6 – Clean Water and Sanitation, by integrating renewable energy solutions with essential social infrastructure. The project is expected to create sustained social impact by improving public health outcomes and promoting environmentally responsible infrastructure within the Guwahati Parliamentary constituency.

Also Read: CEM Debolal Gorlosa inaugurates safe drinking water project in Haflong