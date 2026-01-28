Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa inaugurates safe drinking water project in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a significant step toward addressing the drinking water crisis in Haflong, Assam’s only hill station, two newly-installed borewell-based water tank projects were inaugurated on Monday by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Debolal Gorlosa.

The projects, each with a storage capacity of 24,000 litres, have been set up at PWD 3rd Colony and Sengya Sambhudan Raji. The inauguration ceremony was attended by NCHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai along with other council members.

Each borewell water system has been connected to more than 100 households, benefiting over 200 families in total. Under the arrangement, households will receive around 1,000 litres of clean drinking water on a rotational basis every two to three days.

Local residents have warmly welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude to the CEM for taking a much-needed step toward ensuring safe drinking water. Many residents recalled that earlier they had to walk more than one kilometre to collect potable water.

Speaking on the occasion, CEM Debolal Gorlosa said that the initiative aimed to mitigate the drinking water crisis in some of the most challenging areas of Haflong town. The project has been funded under the council’s special package. He added that more than 1,000 households in Haflong had already benefited from water pipeline connections under this scheme.

