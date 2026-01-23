Assam: NTPC organizes MDP on practising strategic leadership in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district organized a three-day Management Development Programme (MDP) on ‘Practising Strategic Leadership’ for its mid-level executives in collaboration with the IIM, Shillong, on January 19, 20, and 21. The programme was designed to strengthen leadership capabilities and equip mid-level executives of the power station with contemporary tools and perspectives to address evolving organizational and people-centric challenges.

The programme was inaugurated by Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon, who highlighted the significance of strategic leadership in today’s complex and dynamic work environment. Maitra highlighted that such focused capacity-building initiatives played a crucial role in developing leaders who could align organizational objectives of NTPC with innovation, empathy, and long-term sustainability.

The academic sessions were facilitated by Dr Sitanshu Shekhar Das and Dr Priya Alat, assistant professors in the domain of Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources at IIM-Shillong. The faculty members offered in-depth insights into contemporary leadership practices through the SMILE Framework, which focuses on strategic thinking, motivation levels, innovation, learning agility, and empathetic leadership. The sessions also addressed leadership approaches required for effectively managing and engaging Gen Z and Gen Alpha in increasingly complex and fast-paced work scenarios. A total of 23 executives from various cross-functional domains of NTPC-Bongaigaon participated in the programme. The diverse participant group enabled rich peer learning and exchange of experiences. Each participant presented case studies based on real-life workplace situations and actively interacted with the faculty to seek guidance on strategic decision-making, leadership dilemmas, and effective people management.

The programme provided valuable learning on the power of listening in leadership, managing human capital, and fostering a culture of trust, empathy, and continuous learning.

Also Read: NTPC-Bongaigaon celebrates 21st Raising Day with renewed commitment