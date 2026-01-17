NTPC-Bongaigaon celebrates 21st Raising Day with renewed commitment

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The NTPC-Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district celebrated its 21st Raising Day on Friday at the plant premises with enthusiasm and a renewed commitment to powering the nation responsibly.

Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon, hoisted the NTPC flag at the Administrative Building premises, followed by the rendition of the NTPC Geet and ceremonial cake cutting. Balloons with NTPC colours were released by Maitra in the presence of Anurag Gupta, GM (O&M), Kasturi Maitra, president, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, CISF officials, departmental heads, employees from various departments, representatives of unions and associations, and members of welfare bodies.

Addressing the gathering, Maitra recalled that the foundation of NTPC-Bongaigaon, laid on January 16, 2006, opened new avenues of development for the Bodoland Territorial Region, the North East, and the entire nation. He highlighted the station’s strong operational performance and informed that as on January 15, 2026, NTPC-Bongaigaon had generated 3,527 million units of energy with a Plant Load Factor of 67.56% and a Declared Capacity of 96.93%.

Emphasizing the station’s leadership in sustainability, Maitra informed that NTPC-Bongaigaon achieved its highest-ever total ash utilization of 115.3% since inception. December 2025 witnessed a historic monthly ash utilization of 235,683 MT, equivalent to 313.45%, while the highest single-day utilization of 10,596.70 MT was achieved on December 24, 2025. He further added that the station received the highest number of coal rakes at 76 with a total coal receipt of 2,84,861 MT in December 2025. Overall, the station achieved a total ash utilisation of 113.5% during the year, the highest since inception.

