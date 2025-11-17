Assam: NTPC organizes ‘Quality Pledge’ ceremony in Kokrajhar district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon situated in Kokrajhar district observed quality month activities by organizing 'Quality Pledge' ceremonies at both the new administrative building and new service building on Friday, reinforcing the culture of excellence and continuous improvement across the station.

At the administrative building, Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon, led the pledge along with employees and highlighted the importance of adopting quality in every aspect of the workplace, from operational performance to service delivery and stakeholder engagement. He emphasized that quality was not a one-day initiative, but an ongoing discipline that drove organizational success and enhanced trust.

Simultaneously at the plant, Anurag Gupta, GM (O&M), NTPC-Bongaigaon in the presence of Ahmed Mustafa Choudhury, AGM (C&I), administered the pledge to departmental representatives and stressed the significance of stringent quality checks, adherence to standards, and collective responsibility in ensuring safe and reliable power generation.

As part of Quality Month, NTPC-Bongaigaon has planned a series of activities and competitions to engage employees and promote innovative thinking, systemic improvements, and accountability across all functions.

