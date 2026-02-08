Assam: Numaligarh Dharmasabha Government LPS Marks 85 Years

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Numaligarh Dharmasabha Government Lower Primary School (LPS), one of the oldest primary educational institutions in the Numaligarh region, which was provincialised in 1939, celebrated its 85th anniversary by inaugurating the ‘Chandrasila Year’ in 2025. The concluding ceremony was held today.

As per the programme, the national flag was hoisted in the morning by the President of the Celebration Committee, Anup Radai. Floral tributes were offered by Padmadhar Kachari, retired Headmaster of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, while tree plantation was carried out by Sushil Messa. Various competitions were organised for the students. The open meeting was presided over by Anup Radai.

Delivering the keynote address, Dipankar Chakravarty, retired lecturer of Golaghat DIET, stated that the strength of a school largely depends on its head. He noted that when student enrolment declines, teachers experience deep sorrow as well. He emphasised that schools must continue to dream and aspire in the present times.

Teachers Anup Tamuli and Pradip Sharma also addressed the gathering as invited speakers. Distinguished guests who spoke at the meeting included Mahen Saikia, retired Principal of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School; Pradip Bora, President of Golaghat District APKU; social worker Diganta Rajbanshi; Sangeeta Saikia Rabha, President of the Managing Committee of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School; and Apurba Hazarika, Headmaster of Rowduar Primary School, among others.

At the beginning of the open meeting, the young students of the school presented a choral performance. The welcome address was delivered by the Headmaster of Dharmasabha Government Lower Primary School, Pranabjyoti Bori. The programme was anchored by Ranjit Sharma, Secretary of the Celebration Committee. During the open meeting, the families of late land donors Indraprasad Teli and Lakshmi Niyar Teli were felicitated.

