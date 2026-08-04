Assam: Numaligarh Refinery Branch Xahitya Xabha Aids Flood-Hit Students

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: As part of its social responsibility and humanitarian commitment, the Numaligarh Refinery Branch Xahitya Xabha organised a distribution programme on Monday for students in the flood-affected villages of Katonipar Satra, Dilehi Gosai Gaon, Betbari Da-Gaon, and Betbari Changmai Gaon in Sivasagar district.

During the programme, a large number of students from these villages received essential educational materials, including school bags, notebooks, pens, pencils, geometry boxes, and food items. The initiative was undertaken to help ease the difficulties faced by students due to the recent floods and encourage them to resume their studies without interruption.

The distribution programme was attended by Ajit Kumar Das, vice-president of the Numaligarh Refinery Branch Xahitya Xabha, Pranabjyoti Saikia, Secretary, and members Pranab Hazarika, Apurba Majumdar, Ananta Baruah, and Sunil Kowar, all of whom actively participated in the event.

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