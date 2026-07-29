Assam: Nutrition kits distributed to TB patients in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: As part of the TB-Free India Campaign, the Goalpara district administration, in collaboration with Eveready Industries India Ltd., distributed nutrition kits to several tuberculosis (TB) patients on Tuesday at the District Commissioner's office. District Commissioner Prodip Timung lauded the company's contribution, noting that Eveready has already supported nearly 2,500 TB patients with nutritional assistance. The programme was attended by DDC Pranab Kumar Bora, ADC (Health) Jagadish Brahma, District TB Officer Dr Abdus Salam, Health Department officials, and senior representatives of Eveready Industries.

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