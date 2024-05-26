Assam: Oath taking ceremony of Assam Nepali Natya Sammelan held at Khanamukh

JAMUGURIHAT: The oath taking ceremony of the newly-elected central committee of Assam Nepali Natya Sammelan (ANNS) was held at the Gorkha Bhawan located at Khanamukh on Saturday. Chandramani Upadhyaya, former president and advisor of the central committee administered the oath taking process. The newly-elected president Purna Kumar Sarma, chief secretary Bishnulal Chetry, besides the central portfolio holders and the district delegates assumed their official duties after being administered the oath. ‘Khahare Khola Shabdar’, an anthology of self-composed poems compiled by Bishnulal Chetry was unveiled by Chhatraman Subba, recipient of Sahitya Akademi’s translation prize. The meeting was attended by Anil Goutam, president of Sonitpur district Nepali Sahitya Sabha besides other dignitaries. The committee decided to organize the upcoming Bhanu Jayanti on July 13 this year at Lakhimpur centrally.

Also Read: Karbi women celebrate Biodiversity Day at Chandrasing Roongpi village in Karbi Anglong

Also Watch: