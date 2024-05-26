Sonitpur district administration revises school timings due to soaring temperature

Tezpur: Due to the soaring temperatures, the Sonitpur district administration has revised the school timings for all private and government schools in Sonitpur district. This decision was made in response to the ongoing heat wave, which has caused the mercury to reach unbearable levels. The new schedule aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students during this period of extreme heat.

As per the notification, the timings have been changed for all schools, both private and government, and will be in effect from May 27, onwards till further order.

According to the official notice, “The school timing for LP Schools is from 7:30 am till 12 noon. For ME schools, the classes are scheduled to start from 7:30 am till 12:30 pm and the classes for the HS schools will start from 7:30 am and continue till 1:00 pm”

The notice further instructed the school authorities to conduct the morning assembly inside the classroom or shaded areas.

Also Read: Assam: HSLC and HS candidates felicitated at Maibang Higher Secondary School

Also watch: