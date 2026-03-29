Assam: Observers review poll preparedness in Dhubri

STAFF REPORTER

DHUBRI: A meeting was held at the conference hall of the Circuit House, chaired by General Observers T.K. Shibu, and T. An. Balagan; Expenditure Observers G. Vamshi Krishna Reddy, IRS (C&CE), and Prakash Choudhury, IRS (C&CE); and Police Observer Ipper Manchak Dyanoba, IPS. The meeting included representatives from all national and state parties, as well as independent candidates from the Dhubri Election District, to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming 2026 Assembly Elections.

General Observer T. An. Balagan emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines across the district, with zero tolerance for Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. He advised political parties to report any complaints directly to the Returning Officer (RO) or file an FIR. Upon receiving a report, the RO would deploy Flying Squad Teams (FST), Video Surveillance Teams (VST), or Static Surveillance Teams (SST) for verification, requiring a response from the complainant. He warned that false or frivolous complaints intended to create diversion or chaos would invite action against the complainant. He also urged parties to educate their polling agents on MCC rules.

General Observer T.K. Shibu stated that unnecessary phone calls should be avoided and that prior permission is mandatory for all processions and rallies. He stressed that all parties must comply with ECI rules, noting that observers are present to assist and urging everyone to avoid any misguidance that could lead to MCC violations.

Police Observer Ipper Manchak Dyanoba assured that police officials are fully prepared to provide security assistance. He called on political parties to maintain the district’s positive image, cooperate to ensure seamless elections, and prevent any untoward incidents, as this is vital for upholding the ECI’s mandate and the Constitution.

Expenditure Observer G. Vamshi Krishna Reddy invited parties to contact the observers directly with any doubts. He instructed that all expenditures must be deposited in bank accounts and recorded in the Expenditure Register. He added that inspections of candidates’ expenditure registers in Dhubri district are scheduled for 29/03/26, 03/04/26, and 07/04/26.

Expenditure Observer Prakash Choudhury added that all expenses related to processions and rallies must be accurately recorded in the Expenditure Register. Any discrepancies would require clarification from the party concerned. He encouraged the use of the provided contact numbers or the E-Vigil app for genuine complaints, assuring immediate action.

In addition to the observers, Additional District Commissioner and Nodal Officer Devajyoti Gogoi, representatives of various political parties, and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

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