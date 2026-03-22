Poll preparedness reviewed at expenditure monitoring meet in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In view of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, a review meeting on election expenditure monitoring was held on Saturday in Tinsukia under the chairmanship of Expenditure Observer for Makum, Digboi, and Margherita LACs, Raghubir Singh, IRS.

Reviewing the preparedness, the expenditure observer directed the officials to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India regarding election expenditure monitoring and ensure effective implementation at all levels.

Also Read: Assam 2026 Elections: Observers Intensify Poll Preparedness and Security Measures