Assam: Observers review remote polling stations in Chabua-Lahowal

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In view of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, a team of Election Commission-appointed observers conducted an inspection of remote polling stations under the Chabua-Lahowal Assembly constituency on Saturday. The observer team, comprising General Observer TN Venkatesh, Police Observer Rajendra Kumar Meena (IPS), and Expenditure Observers Prithviraj (IRS) and Adarsh Tiwari (IRS), visited Dadhia Middle English School and several polling stations located in difficult char (riverine) areas.

During the visit, the observers inspected polling stations numbered 169, 170, and 171, situated in geographically challenging riverine regions. They reviewed the preparedness of election authorities and assessed arrangements to ensure that the polling process is conducted smoothly, securely, and efficiently. Officials informed that out of the total 1,322 polling stations in Dibrugarh district, five are located in char-chapori areas.

The observers also interacted with election officials and emphasized the importance of timely transportation of polling teams, adequate security arrangements, and the availability of minimum essential facilities at polling stations

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