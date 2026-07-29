Assam Observes Deshbhakti Divas Statewide in Tribute to Tarun Ram Phukan

CORRESPONDENTS

TEZPUR: Deshbhakti Divas was observed in Sonitpur district on Tuesday, in line with the rest of the state, to commemorate the death anniversary of eminent freedom fighter and patriot Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan. The programme was organised by the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, in association with the Office of the District Information and Public Relations Officer, Sonitpur, at Conference Hall-II of the District Commissioner's Office. The programme commenced with the District Commissioner of Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, paying floral tributes to Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan by lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering flowers at his portrait. Delivering the welcome address, the district commissioner highlighted the life, contributions, and ideals of Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan. He stated that observances such as Deshbhakti Divas not only honour the legacy of one of Assam's foremost freedom fighters but also inspire younger generations to uphold the values of patriotism, selfless service, and dedication to society.

MANGALDAI: Synchronising with the statewide celebration of Desh Bhakti Divas to mark the 87th death anniversary of eminent freedom fighter and barrister of repute, Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan, Darrang district also offered floral tribute before his portrait on Tuesday. In the jam-packed conference hall of the District Commissioner's office here at 11 am, District Commissioner Ayushi Jain began the homage-paying function by lighting an earthen lamp and offering floral tribute. Addressing the function, District Commissioner Jain, in her speech, recalled the multi coloured personality of Tarun Ram Phukan, who was a statesman with great vision.

HAFLONG: Desh Bhakti Diwas was observed with due solemnity at the District Commissioner's Conference Hall in Haflong on Tuesday to commemorate the death anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan. The programme was organised by the Dima Hasao district administration in collaboration with the District Information and Public Relations Officer, joining the rest of Assam in paying tribute to one of the state's eminent freedom fighters. The observance began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by floral tributes to the portrait of Tarun Ram Phukan. The tribute was led by Padma Shri awardee Ramkuiwangbe Jeme, District Commissioner of Dima Hasao Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, along with other dignitaries.

KHERONI: The district-level observance of Deshbhakti Divas was held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner, Karbi Anglong, with speakers highlighting the life and contributions of eminent freedom fighter Tarun Ram Phukan. Delivering the keynote address, Satyajit Das, Assistant Professor, Assam University, Diphu Campus, said that Tarun Ram Phukan transformed patriotism into a people's movement through his leadership, sacrifice, and literary contributions. "His life continues to inspire generations to place the nation above self," Das observed.

KOKRAJHAR: Deshbhakti Divas was observed in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday, in line with the rest of the state, to commemorate the death anniversary of eminent freedom fighter and patriot Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan. The programme was organised by the District Administration, Kokrajhar, in association with the District Information and Public Relations Department at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar.

Also Read: The Call of Freedom: Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan and Assam’s National Awakening