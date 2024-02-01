Assam Observes Me-Dam-Me Phi Celebrations across State

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Kendriya Chao Seng Reng Nirman (Construction) and operating committee and in association with Demow Ahom Samaj and Demow ATASU, Me-Dam-Me-Phi 2024 was celebrated in Demow Public Playground on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, the rituals of the festival began with the Phuralung Puja done by Bokota Pandit Parishad. On Wednesday the drawing competition and essay competition were organized. The Dam Phi Puja began with rituals done by Bokota Pandit Parishad on Wednesday. After that the prize distribution ceremony was organized where the winners of the competitions were given prizes. The Me-Dam-Me-Phi was also celebrated in historic Thowra Doul and Demow Madhupur.

GOLAGHAT: Me-Dam-Me-Phi was celebrated at Rangli Aideo Barphukan Khat in Golaghat with trational enthusiasm on Wednesday.

It is a holy day to remember the ancestors of the Ahom community Pulin Puthao. On this day the Ahoms worship their ancestors as well as the dams in order to keep the people of country in good health.

Under the initiative of the Golaghat Rangali Aideu Borphukan Khat Maidam Sanrakshan Samiti, the people of the Ahom community of the region celebrated Me-Dam-Me Phi with a two-day long programme. On this occasion, the ceremony, which started on January 30 with Poi Furalong Puja, on Wednesday organized a feast at the felicitation ceremony of the statue of Maidam Tarpan, Damfi Puja and lighting of lamps in the image of Chaolung Sukapha.

Meanwhile, May-Dam-Me-Phi was celebrated in Chankala under Khumtai constituency. At several places in Khumtai constituency, people from the Ahom community celebrated the festival by remembering the ancestors.

The organisers felicitated several eminent personalities of Khumtai area at the programme in Dhalakchuk.

JAMUGURIHAT: Me-Dam-Me-Phi, one of the prominent religious festivals of the Ahoms, was observed at different parts of Sootea like other parts of the state. Me-Dam-Me-Phi convened by the Uttar Sootea Yuva Tai Parishad was observed amid religious rituals at the Mula Gabharu moidam located at Solahola, on the northern part of Sootea. At the very beginning of the day-long programme, the organizers offered prayers in memory of the ancestors and carried out other programmes at the later stage, informed Ananda Handique, secretary of Mula Gabharu Cremation Conservation Committee. On the other hand, the Pub Sootea Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad had organized Me-Dam-Me-Phi at Gereki, Sootea. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika attended the event as a chief guest and offered prayers to the ancestors of the Ahoms.

