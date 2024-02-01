Assam: Lakhimpur Girls College all set to celebrate Golden Jubilee festival from February 3 - 5

LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur Girls College, the first institute for women’s higher education in the region, already entered into glorious fifty years of its academic journey. Established in 1972, the college has contributed a lot to the academic field, not only of the Lakhimpur district, but also of the State by ensuring quality education for the intellectual, skill development of the women. To commemorate the past achievements and mark the glorious fifty years of its academic journey, the college will celebrate the golden jubilee festival from February 3 to February 5 with three-day long colourful programmes. The organizing committee has already completed the arrangements to celebrate the event with success.

As per agenda, the programmes of the event will kick off on February 3 with the hoisting of college flag and golden jubilee flags at 9.00 am. It will be followed by smriti tarpan, inauguration of the book fair and a felicitation programme. On that day, a special lecture event on two topics will commence from 11.00 am. Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, a noted Assamese writer of Arunachal Pradesh, and Hrishikesh Goswami, Secretary, Sishu Sahitya Nyas, Asom, will attend the lecture event as speakers. Then a special programme will be conducted by the present students of the college. A cultural event will be held in the evening. The second day agenda of the festival on February 5 will start with a plantation drive and it will be followed by Shradhanjali and Guru Sewa programmes.

Then ‘Mahashweta’, the college magazine will be released. Dean of Dibrugarh University Dr. Surajit Borkataki, Assistant Professor Dr. Shrutidhara Mahanta will grace the occasion as chief guests. It will be followed by alumni programme and cultural function by them. On the concluding day, a colourful cultural rally will be taken out at 9:00 am. The open session-cum-public meeting will commence from 1:00 pm. Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah, Majuli Cultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nirode Baruah, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, MLA Manab Deka will take part in the public meeting. The festival will conclude with a colourful cultural function which will be participated by invited artistes in the evening.

