Assam: Official Language Fortnight concludes at NFR Rangiya division

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The closing ceremony of the Official Language Fortnight (Rajbhasha Pakhwada) of the Rangiya Division, Northeast Frontier Railway, was held in a dignified atmosphere under the chairmanship of Divisional Railway Manager, Anant Sadashiv, in the conference room-cum-Hindi library at the divisional office. Additional Chief Official Language Officer-cum-Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Ajay Kumar Singh, was present at the event. The programme was anchored by Senior Official Language Officer, Ganesh Prasad. Senior and junior officers, along with staff members from various departments of the division, attended the occasion.

During the ceremony, a special quiz and word processing competition were organised specifically for the officers. On the occasion of the closing ceremony, a meeting of the Divisional Official Language Implementation Committee was also organised.

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