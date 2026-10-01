NFR GM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inspects Sairang Railway Station

GUWAHATI: General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, inspected Sairang Railway Station as part of his review of railway infrastructure and passenger facilities in the region. He was accompanied by senior officials from Headquarters and Lumding Division.

During the inspection, the General Manager reviewed the overall functioning and development of Sairang Railway Station, with particular emphasis on passenger amenities, operational efficiency, safety arrangements and station infrastructure. He inspected various passenger facilities and reviewed the arrangements being made for the convenience and smooth movement of passengers. The concerned officers briefed the General Manager on the existing facilities, operational aspects, and ongoing and proposed development works at the station. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava directed the concerned officials to maintain high standards of cleanliness and passenger convenience and to ensure that the available facilities are properly maintained. The General Manager reviewed the operational preparedness of the station and stressed the importance of maintaining a high level of reliability and service quality, stated a press release.

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