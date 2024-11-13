Assam: Officials rush to polling stations ahead of Samaguri Assembly bye-election

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The authorities concerning the Nagaon district election office on Tuesday distributed voting materials to 868 polling personnel, 12 general observers, 27 sector officers and 72 micro-observers for the Samaguri Assembly bye-election which is scheduled to be held on November 13. The officials including polling officers and other polling assistants have already rushed at their respective polling stations in the constituency on Tuesday evening. Over two all-women polling stations will operate at Amabagan Higher Secondary School, while 195 stations will be managed by male personnel. District Election Officer Narendra Kumar Shah oversaw material distribution, emphasizing fair and peaceful voting.

