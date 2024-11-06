Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel Reviews Bye-Election Preparations in Samaguri Assembly

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The State’s Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Goel, arrived in Nagaon on Tuesday to review the preparations for the upcoming bye-election in the Samaguri Assembly Constituency. Goel, along with other officials, attended a meeting at the conference hall of the District Commissioner office to discuss the election preparations with officials of various electoral cells.

During the meeting, representatives from different cells shared their preparations and views. Election Officer Shekharan Phukan also addressed the gathering and also presented all in detail through videography, emphasizing the need for a free, fair, and peaceful election.

Goel urged everyone present to work diligently and sincerely to ensure the successful conduct of the bye-election. Additionally, he inspected the strong room and oversaw the EVM commissioning.

Other notable attendees included District Commissioner and District Election Officer - Narendra Kr Shah, District Development Commissioner and Returning Officer Gunajit Kashyap, Chief Executive Officer of Nagaon Zila Parishad - Ananta Kumar Gogoi, and District Police Superintendent - Swapnanil Deka.

