Assam: Oil India Limited bags Annual EEF Global CSR Award 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Oil India Limited (OIL) has been honoured with the prestigious 16th Annual EEF Global CSR Award 2026 in the Platinum Category by the Energy and Environment Foundation (EEF). The award recognizes the company's impactful and effective Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives across its areas of operation. The award was presented at a ceremony held at the NDMC Convention Centre, Delhi, on April 17. On behalf of OIL, Diganta Kumar Borah, Chief General Manager (PA), and Shatabdi Mahanta, Manager (PA) - CSR, received the honour.

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