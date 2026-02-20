Assam: Oil India Limited disburses CSR funds under Project Rupantar

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Oil India Limited (OIL), under its flagship CSR initiative Project Rupantar, organized its annual material and financial disbursement programme on Thursday at OIL's CSR Activity Complex, Swanirbhar, at Tipling in Duliajan.

The event was attended by Terash Gowalla, MLA of Duliajan; Dr Ankur Baruah, Director (HR), OIL; Binayananda Bharali, RCE, OIL; along with senior officials and project beneficiaries.

Christened Rupantar, OIL's flagship CSR project is an award-winning livelihood intervention that has supported 5,392 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), positively impacting 32,079 families through skill development, management training, financial assistance and material support since its inception in 2008-09.

Continuing this legacy, in the fiscal year 2025-26, OIL extended support to 288 JLGs, benefiting 1,279 families.

Under the initiative, 167 handloom JLGs, comprising exclusively women beneficiaries, received 835 fly-shuttle handloom sets, 6,012 kg of yarn, accessories, and a revolving fund amounting to Rs 16.70 lakh.

The Farm Mechanization JLGs, comprising 74 groups, were provided with 74 power tillers, 74 water pumps, 74 sprayer machines, along with a total subsidy of Rs 79.55 lakh. Additionally, 10 Agro Product Carrier groups received 10 vehicles along with a subsidy of Rs 12 lakh.

Ten Biofloc Aquaculture groups were supported with 20 fish-rearing tanks of 10,000 litres each, 80,000 fish seeds, and essential equipment such as inverters, water motors and oxygen meters.

Further, seven Thresher groups were provided with 10 reapers and a subsidy of Rs 9.10 lakh. In recognition of successful weaving clusters, 20 special handloom groups received ball-bearing Jacquard machines to enhance productivity and efficiency.

An exhibition was also organized alongside the distribution programme to showcase value-added products created by successful weaving clusters operating under Project Rupantar.

Project Rupantar has made significant grassroots-level impact, bringing about substantial social and economic transformation in communities across OIL's operational districts of Upper Assam.

OIL reaffirmed its commitment to fostering sustainable development and economic empowerment through its various CSR initiatives, further strengthening its role as a catalyst for positive change in the region.

