Assam: Oil Tanker Bursts into Flames After Head-On Crash with LPG Truck on NH-715, No Casualties

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A major accident occurred near Rajabari under Bokakhat police station at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday when an oil tanker collided head-on with a vehicle carrying LPG cylinders.

The oil tanker, bearing registration number NL01L5858, collided with the LPG cylinder-carrying vehicle bearing registration number AS02DC5705, following which the tanker caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, personnel from Bokakhat police, the Fire and Emergency Services, and SDRF reached the spot and managed to bring the fire under control. The intense flames created a frightening situation in the area, disrupting vehicular movement on National Highway 715. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

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