Oil tanker seized near Assam–Nagaland border over suspected liquor smuggling

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a major crackdown, police carried out an operation at Halowating, near the Assam–Nagaland border, and seized an oil tanker allegedly used for smuggling illegal liquor on June 14. According to reports, a section of unscrupulous traders has been using new tactics to transport drugs, liquor, and other illegal goods from Assam to neighbouring states for profit. Acting on this, a police team led by Nazira Co-District Police Officer Tushar Desai, along with officials from Halowating police station, launched an early morning raid on June 14, based on confidential inputs.

During the operation, police intercepted a tanker bearing registration number AS06AG1844 under suspicious circumstances. Upon inspection, police reportedly found a concealed chamber-like structure inside the tanker, raising strong suspicion that it was being used to transport illicit liquor secretly to Nagaland. The driver of the tanker has been detained and is currently being interrogated.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Seize 66 Cartons of Illegal Liquor Near Assam-Meghalaya Border