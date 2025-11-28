Assam: Oil tanker kills two minors in Jirighat

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: An oil tanker hit a scooty and left two minor students dead on the spot and left one woman who was driving the vehicle injured. The tragic incident happened at Lalpani area of Jirighat on Silchar-Imphal National Highway on Thursday noon. The deceased, both students of KG 1 studying in Lalpani Sunrise School, were identified as Santatombi Miya and Abdus Samad. An eyewitness said that like other days, the children were returning from school in a scooty which the mother of Samad was driving. Suddenly, an oil tanker hit the scooty and killed the minors instantly while the woman was left grievously injured.

The incident sparked much tension in the area as agitated residents blocked the roads alleging that due to lack of a proper traffic system, the highway had become a dangerous accident-prone site. Police officials from Jirighat outpost and later from Lakhipur police station arrived at the spot and pacified the mob. Bodies of the minors were taken to the hospital for postmortem.

Also Read: Guwahati: Speeding car bursts into flames, four escape narrowly