Assam Olympic Association Gears Up For 2035 Bid; Conducts New Executive Body's First Meeting

GUWAHATI: In order to uplift the sporting landscape of Assam, state ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah were nominated for vice-president positions in the newly restructured Assam Olympic Association (AOA) on Monday.

The announcement was made during the inaugural meeting of the association’s newly appointed Executive Committee, where a range of ambitious aspirations were outlined to bolster the state’s participation in major sporting events, including future Olympic Games.

With ministerial nominees Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah at the helm of affairs, the meeting marked an significant stride towards boosting the sporting environment in the state.