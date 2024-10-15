Assam Olympic Association Gears Up For 2035 Bid; Conducts New Executive Body's First Meeting

GUWAHATI: In order to uplift the sporting landscape of Assam, state ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah were nominated for vice-president positions in the newly restructured Assam Olympic Association (AOA) on Monday.
The announcement was made during the inaugural meeting of the association’s newly appointed Executive Committee, where a range of ambitious aspirations were outlined to bolster the state’s participation in major sporting events, including future Olympic Games.
With ministerial nominees Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah at the helm of affairs, the meeting marked an significant stride towards boosting the sporting environment in the state.
The nomination of Shantanu Ranjan Saikia as an executive member is also expected to strengthen the leadership team, reinforcing the committee's strategic direction.
Formation of a Talent Hunt Working Group featuring national and internationally acclaimed athletes was one of the key resolutions. This initiative was taken to identify and encourage sporting talent across the state, ensuring that the athletes from Assam are more competitive and better prepared for the upcoming championship.
The committee highlighted India’s aspiration to host the 2035 Olympic Games while focusing on the contribution of Assam to the national effort. The association promised to support the local athletes by providing them with ample opportunities to thrive in their respective discipline.
To position Assam as a crucial player in the 2035 Olympic bid, the AOA emphasized the importance of forming a strong athletic foundation.
The meeting not only discussed Assam’s commitment to upgrading its sporting infrastructure and athlete's development but also emphasized on the impactful initiatives in pursuit of Olympic dreams.
