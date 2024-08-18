Meghalaya Allocates 9% of Budget to Health Sector, Aims to Start Two New Medical Colleges by 2026

SHILLONG: During the inauguration of Babies’ Critical Care Unit at Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Shillong Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underscored state’s dedication to healthcare. He revealed almost 9% of Meghalaya’s budget is now devoted to medical and health sector. “I am presuming in terms of percentage, it is the highest or if not the second highest in the entire country. This is the priority we are giving for medical and health sector.” he said. He emphasized priority given to healthcare by his administration.

New Babies’ Critical Care Unit at Ganesh Das Hospital is first government facility in state to offer specialized care. It includes Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Mother-Newborn Care Unit (MNCU). The 30-bed complex, operational since May 1 2024, was funded through resources generated by Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (PMJAY-MHIS). It is equipped with advanced NICU beds and dedicated maternal and newborn care unit. This unit handles high-risk pregnancies and provides intensive care for newborns.

In his address, Sangma outlined state government’s ambitious plans to operationalize Shillong Medical College by 2025. He expressed confidence that first batch of MBBS students could begin studies by that time. Tura Medical College set to become functional by 2026. “I am hopeful that in next couple of years, we will have our two medical colleges started. I firmly believe this will significantly impact overall health scenario in our state” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted importance of ongoing investments to develop state-of-the-art facilities across state. This includes intensive care units (ICUs) and operating theatres, in line with National Medical Council (NMC) standards. He further stressed need to enhance healthcare services in rural areas. Ensuring that facilities are of high quality and improving accommodation for medical staff.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh who also attended inaugural event, reiterated government’s commitment to providing best possible care to every patient and child in Meghalaya. This includes access to cashless treatment. She mentioned government’s ongoing efforts to address issues faced by contractual health staff. Additionally, she encouraged state doctors to return and serve in Meghalaya.