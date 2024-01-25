Assam: Department of Women and Child Development, Lakhimpur celebrated National Girl Child Day

LAKHIMPUR: The Department of Women and Child Development, Lakhimpur under Lakhimpur district administration, along with joint collaboration of District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhimpur, observed the National Girl Child Day on Wednesday under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) scheme. It should be noted here that the Department of Women and Child Development, Lakhimpur under Lakhimpur district administration and the District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhimpur, celebrated the National Girl Child Day, which falls every year on January 24, with a weeklong programmes from January 19.

On Monday, a press conference was organized as part of the programmes initiated to celebrate the event. Addressing the media persons, District Development Commissioner of Lakhimpur Utpal Borah explained the significance of the National Girl Child Day and the district administration’s initiatives to protect girl child from the serious crimes against them. On the other hand, Assistant Commissioner Jyotikona Chetia shed light on the details of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme.

“Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Scheme was launched on January 22, 2015 to address the issue of decline in Child Sex Ratio (CSR) in the country along with related issues of empowerment of girls and women, over a life cycle continuum. The scheme aims to achieve the improvement in the Sex Ratio at Birth by 2 points every year, improvement in the percentage of institutional deliveries, 1 per cent increase in 1st Trimester Anti-Natal Care (ANC) Registration per year, 1 per cent increase in enrolment at secondary education level and skilling of girls, women per year, checking of dropout rate among girls at secondary and higher secondary levels, raising of awareness about safe Menstrual Hygiene Management”, the Assistant Commissioner said.

On the other hand, Prangana Borah, District Coordinator of the Empowerment of Women, Lakhimpur, informed that during the week, the department had organized Mahila Sabha, Special Gram Sabha, different kinds of activities like competitions among students and sensitization programme with the community leaders, teachers, SMC members, AWWs, ASHA workers, SHGs, community people and NGOs, CSOs etc. at different location like Joyhing GP, Ananda Tea Estate, Rangati, Bholabori etc. with special emphasis of various issues related to women and children, importance of skill development among girls, promotion of sports among girl child, menstrual health and hygiene, CSR, health and nutrition, Legal Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, medical termination and child protection etc. with the motto to promote the BBBP scheme amongst the targeted groups of the society and to accomplish the objective of the scheme.

During the press conference, a pledge taking event by the office of the DSWO. DCPU, ICDS projects and NGOs, CSOs and a signature campaign was also carried out. Apart from these events of NGCD, 2024, the department felicitated three local girl champions in the field of sports, namely Mayuri Trishna Gogoi, Chilka Gogoi and Bishmita Sarmah, who represented the district in various state, national and international level competitions and events.

