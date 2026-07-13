Assam: One-act play competition to be held at Tihu

Purnima Pathak Saikia to receive Guruji Yogesh Sharma Award

A CORRESPONDENT

Nalbari: The Tihu Branch of the Assam Natya Sanmilan will organise the Ninth Annual Guruji Yogesh Sharma Memorial All-Assam One-Act Play Competition at Gandhi Bhawan, Tihu, on July 25 and 26.

As part of the event, the Seventh Guruji Yogesh Sharma Memorial Award will be presented to noted actress Purnima Pathak Saikia in recognition of her contribution to Assamese theatre.

Nine theatre groups from different parts of Assam will participate in the competition. The plays to be staged are ‘Chai’ by Prajanmai Deep Shalai of Nalbari; ‘Bibhu’ by Sandhani Natya Dal, Guwahati (written by Tanmay Bhardwaj); ‘Totoy’ by Jengrai Asom, Mangaldai (written by Biswajit Deka); ‘Prematkoio Neela’ by Chinaki Natya Vidyalaya, Doomdooma (written by Jaysurya Bora); ‘Kalyani Kabyar Xesh Prishtha’ by Na-Prabah, Guwahati (written by Mrinal Kumar Bora); ‘Chaki’ by Suryamukhi Natya Gosthi, Tinsukia (written by Madhumita Patowary); ‘Is Hell Zone’ by Tanmay Natya Gosthi, Guwahati (written by Chinmay Bhardwaj); ‘Ahoho Mahoho’ by Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, Barpeta (written by Prashantajyoti Das); and ‘Natasha, An Illusion’ by Azar, Nalbari (written by Jintu Das).

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