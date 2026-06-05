Tezpur: Padma Shri Drona Bhuyan chosen for Baan Theatre Folk Artiste Award

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In recognition of his immense contribution to Assam’s folk heritage, noted Suknani Ojapali and Deodhani dance exponent Drona Bhuyan has been selected for the prestigious Prabin Bora Memorial Baan Theatre Folk Artiste Award. The award will be presented on June 20 during the observance of Bishnu Rabha Divas at Tezpur’s historic Baan Theatre.

A native of Satgharia village in Sipajhar, Darrang district, Drona Bhuyan was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2024 for his lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting Assam’s traditional performing arts. His masterful performances of Suknani Ojapali and Deodhani dance have earned widespread acclaim across India and abroad.

Also Read: Assam: President Murmu Awards Padma Shri to Sarbeswar Basumatary, Drona Bhuyan