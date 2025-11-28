Assam: One convicted for 20 years in POCSO case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Darrang, Dimpal Boro, convicted accused Ripon Chouhan (31 years) in Special (POCSO) Case No. 21/2020 arising out of Dhula PS Case No. 157/2019. The case pertains to the rape of a minor girl aged 4 years, committed on April 10 of 2019. The court convicted the accused for the offence punishable under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012 and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and a fine of Rs 20,000. In case of default in payment of the fine, he shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months.

Additionally, for the offence under Section 506 Part-II of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation), the convict has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 6 months and a fine of Rs 2,000. In case of default in payment of this fine, he shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for 1 month. Both sentences shall run concurrently. Additional Public Prosecutor Minati Deka represented the State in the case.

