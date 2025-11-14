Biswanath Court Sentences Teacher to 20 Years in POCSO Case

Biswanath: The Biswanath Judicial Court on Thursday, November 13, sentenced an assistant teacher to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old student.

Bobita Kshetry, District & Sessions Judge, Biswanath, delivered the verdict in POCSO Case No. 156/23, convicting Padma Gogoi, a teacher at Rashtrabhasha LP School in Puruwabari, Gohpur. The incident occurred on August 2, 2023, when Gogoi exploited the minor child inside the school premises.

Under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, the court awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹15,000. He was also given a one-year jail term and a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 354(A) of the IPC.

Special Public Prosecutor Mausumi Barthakur Baruah represented the case and supported the trial proceedings. After the sentencing, the convicted teacher was sent to jail.

The prosecutor stated that such strict punishment will help deter similar offences and reinforce the message that crimes against children will not be tolerated.

According to recent reports, the number of assault cases is increasing in the state, where the POCSO Act aims to minimise the incidents

