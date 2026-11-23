A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Two motorcycle riders sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between two bikes at Soporiya, near Geleki College, under Nazira Co-district, on Saturday.

According to information, the accident involved a Pulsar motorcycle and a Bajaj Discover. The riders were identified as Kaniya Ali of Singibil and Sukesh Goala of Ukhoting village. Kaniya Ali, who was riding the Pulsar, sustained critical injuries, while Sukesh Goala, the rider of the Bajaj Discover, was also seriously injured.

Immediately after the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue both injured riders before shifting them to nearby medical facilities. As Kaniya Ali’s condition was critical, he was subsequently referred to Sivasagar Civil Hospital for advanced medical treatment. Meanwhile, Sukesh Goala is currently undergoing treatment at Geleki Block Primary Health Centre. On receiving information about the accident, Geleki Police reached the spot, seized both damaged motorcycles and initiated an investigation into the incident.