Two Dead, One Injured in Nagaon Motorcycle and Car Collision

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Two motorcycle riders were killed on the spot and another sustained critical injuries in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a four-wheeler at Rangalu under Jakhalabandha Police Station in Nagaon district on Friday night. The accident occurred when a Pulsar motorcycle (AS 12 D 8414) carrying three riders towards Upper Assam collided with a four-wheeler (AS 03 X 4688) coming from the opposite direction towards Nagaon. The deceased were identified as Bharat Saotal (35) and Krishna Saotal (28), both residents of Tetulguri village under Jakhalabandha PS. They died on the spot due to the severe impact.The third rider, Karan Saotal, was critically injured. Locals and police rushed him to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital and later referred him to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. The driver of the four-wheeler and another occupant allegedly fled the scene after the accident. Jakhalabandha Police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and started investigation.