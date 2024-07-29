Assam: One Dead After Consuming Illicit Liquor

BIJNI: The social evil of preparation and consumption continues in different parts of the state despite police taking action from time to time. A recent death in the state caused by the consumption of such alcohol had highlighted the adverse effects of such substances once again.

A man named Shahajamal Sheikh aged 40 years died after consuming illicit liquor locally known as sulai mod. The incident took place in Palengbari, under the Panbari police station of Bijni Shahajamal Sekhar allegedly died after consuming liquor prepared illegally at the home of one Dalam Basumatary, a resident of Palengbari. It is alleged that Dalam Basumatary has been involved in the illicit liquor business for a long time.

A police team from the Panbari police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. Police also destroyed a substantial quantity of liquor and damaged the equipment used to store the illicit liquor and other related items in the house of Dalam Basumatary. However, Dalam Basumatary claimed that the person fell ill after consuming tablets purchased from a pharmacy and not the liquor.

Previously, in the wake of a few reported deaths due to alleged consumption of illicit liquor in Tongona TE under Kakopathar’s Doomdooma circle, the Excise Department with the direction of Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul launched a massive drive on illicit liquor dens in the garden in areas like 28 Milonpur, 22 & 20 Rongpur 7 & 8 Kuleebil and destroyed 60 litres of illicit liquor (sulai) besides huge numbers of items. The raids were undertaken by a joint team of Tinsukia and Kakopathar excise teams. The DC also directed officials to conduct operations in more vigorous ways in other tea garden areas in the district. Similar operations were carried out elsewhere in the country as well.