Meghalaya Police Detain HNYF Members Over Assam Vehicle Blockade

SHILLONG: Meghalaya police detained members of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF) on July 26. This followed their blockade of Assam-registered vehicles. These vehicles were traveling to popular tourist spots in Sohra and Dawki. The group halted these vehicles at Umtyngar junction. This location is approximately 20 kilometers from Shillong. They demanded the vehicles turn back. Most of the stopped vehicles were en route to popular destinations.

In response to the blockade, police from Sohra Sub Division and the Special Operations Team arrived. They aimed to manage the situation and maintain order. The situation escalated. It was alleged local vehicles were also being prevented from transporting passengers. This was to these tourist locations. In reaction HNYF announced new directive. It prohibited Assam-registered vehicles from carrying tourists.

Despite police intervention, HNYF remains resolute in its stance. The organization pledges to continue barring Assam-registered vehicles from accessing tourist areas. The group has also called for policy that would restrict entry for vehicles registered outside Meghalaya. This restriction is particularly directed at those transporting tourists.

This development follows a recent appeal by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association. They urged the state government to implement a ban on vehicles from other states ferrying passengers. The traffic between Shillong and various tourist spots would be impacted. In letter to Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh. The association expressed support for tourism. However they advocated for restrictions on outside vehicles.

According to the provided data out of 3,543 vehicles bringing tourists into the state 2437 were from outside Meghalaya. Local vehicles numbered 1106. Additionally, the association reported that out of 5120 Meghalaya-registered vehicles. A total of 4014 were operating without passengers.

The ongoing tensions highlight challenges of balancing regional interests with tourism promotion. The situation remains under close observation. Authorities seek to address the concerns of all parties involved.