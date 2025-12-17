Assam: One dead in wild elephant attack at Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A violent clash between wild elephants and humans has erupted in the Khumtai area. In the Oka Gaon of Golaghat, 99 year old Dehiram Saikia died after being trampled by a wild elephant on Tuesday. Across Khumtai, herds of more than a hundred wild elephants are spreading panic.

On Monday night, in the Deka Dolakashoria village of Khumtai, a poor family's house was completely destroyed. The family is now left without food, clothing or shelter.

In several parts of Khumtai, including Chinatoli, Shenchowa, and Deka Dolakashoria, thousands of bighas of farmland have been ruined by the wild elephant herds. Elephants emerging from the forest in search of food have kept the local residents awake at night.

The Forest Department is being criticized for not taking proper action while residents are demanding compensation for the victims and that the elephant herd be driven back into the forest.

