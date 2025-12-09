Bokakhat: Help Extended to Wild Elephant Attack Victim in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: One Ghanakanta Saikia from Numaligarh N Pathar under the Numaligarh Forest Range Office was seriously injured in an attack by a wild elephant on November 25. The incident occurred while he was returning home to N Pathar via the connecting road from Numaligarh Babathan, when he suddenly came face to face with the elephant and was attacked. After the incident, the critically-injured man was admitted to Golaghat's Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital. As his condition deteriorated further, he was referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, where he is battling for his life. He has already undergone a complex surgery, but despite that, his condition has not improved. As his situation became even more critical, doctors advised the family to shift him to Guwahati for advanced treatment, but the family is helpless due to financial constraints.

