Assam: One dies in road mishap at NH-37 Road in Desang Rajabari, Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: A scooty rider died in a road accident on Saturday at NH-37 Road in Desang Rajabari, close to Sai Baba Mandir in Demow. The accident involved a bus. A head-on collision occurred on Saturday near Sai Baba Mandir near Demow at NH-37 Road in Desang Rajabari. The bus, RAJMEEM (AS 23 CC 7855) was approaching from the Sivasagar side, while the scooter, AS 04 A E 1329, was approaching from the opposite side. The accident left a scooty rider seriously injured. Locals took him to Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital in Rajabari, but the doctor declared him dead. The deceased has been identified as Devendra Rai. Demow Police reached the accident area and took stock of the situation. Till the filling of this story the bus and scooty were in Demow Police Station.

