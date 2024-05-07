Assam: Student killed in road mishap at Rupahi

NAGAON: In a tragic road mishap, a school student died on the spot while two other students were seriously injured at Rupahi weekly market on Monday here. The sources claimed that the incident took place when a speeding dumper bearing registration number AS 25 EC 8723 rammed and mowed down the deceased along with his two schoolmates.

Subsequently, the same dumper also collided with a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 01 AL 1637 there.

The deceased student has been identified as Mahmood Zaman, hailing from Gunanori village while the injured students have been identified as Ekramul Haque of Gunabori village and Iftikhar Ahmed of Gereki village under Rupahihat PS, sources said, adding that Rupahihat police rushed to the spot and immediately recovered all of them.

Meanwhile police sent the injured students to Nagaon Medical College Hospital and the mortal remains of the deceased was sent to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for post mortem.

A pall of gloom descended at the native villages of those students. Police have already seized both the dumpers and motorcycle and taken the same to police station.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election: Stage set for 3rd phase of poll in Dhubri with 13 candidates in fray

Also watch: