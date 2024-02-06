Assam: One killed, 3 injured in road accident at Bokpara-Khanikar, Dibrugarh bypass

DIBRUGARH: One person was killed and three others were injured in a road accident at Bokpara-Khanikar, Dibrugarh bypass on Monday morning. The accident took place at around 5.30 am when both vehicles collided head-on. According to eyewitness, Bolero pickup (AS 04 BC 9597) collided with a dumper (AS 04 BC 0667) at Bokpara-Khanikar, Dibrugarh bypass. The condition of the two seriously injured who were sent to AMCH is in critical condition. The identity of the casualties has not been recovered yet. “The Bolero pickup van was in high speed and broke the barricade and collided with the dumper. Most of the accidents are happening due to rash driving,” said a local resident.

