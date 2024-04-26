Assam: One killed in road accident, two others sustained serious injuries

Dongkamukam: In a tragic road accident at Lumhampur Long-eh Lobui, under Boithalangso Police Station one person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries. The victim was identified as Dr Cliff Pator in-charge of Primary Health Centre (PHC), Boithalangso. From the other two, one of them was identified as Dr Mukrang Terang. Both are admitted at HAMMS Hospital. The trio were returning home in a car after visiting their in-laws’ house on Tuesday night at about 10pm when the accident occurred. The car hit a big rock and turned turtle.

