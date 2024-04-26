BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Department of Geography, Biswanath College celebrated ‘World Earth Day 2024’ with a day-long programme on Monday, where around 100 students as well as teachers participated. The programme started with tree plantation by the Principal of the college, Dr Cintamoni Sharma with a brief introduction of the programme. All the students and teachers took part in the plantation programme. A total number of 50 plants of various species were used for plantation in the college campus.

The prize distribution programme was started at around 12 noon, where HoD of Geography, Gunin Borah presided over the session. Principal, Dr Cintamoni Sarmah presented a speech based on the theme of Earth Day, ‘Planet vs Plastics’ with a brief summary about the effects of plastic pollution in land, water and air.

Various competitions like essay writing, poster making on the topic of ‘Planet vs Plastics’ were held in which several students participated. The meeting ended with a brief summary of the theme and vote of thanks from the president, Gunin Borah, HOD, Geography.

