Assam: Students of BN College visit Kakaijana Reserve Forest in Bongaigaon district

DHUBRI: Students from the Botany department of BN College, Dhubri visited Kakaijana Reserve Forest in Bongaigaon district recently to study habitat of Golden Langur and other aves, flora and fauna.

The study also includes taxonomic, ethnobotanical and biodiversity as a whole of the forest and emphasized on conservation of flora and fauna particularly Golden Langur (Trachypithecus geei) and some plants.

The study team informed that Saraca asoca (Fabaceae) which is globally vulnerable in IUCN Red Data List, is found here in wild condition. Similarly, Ardisia paniculata Roxb, (Primulaceae) is only known from NE India and Bangladesh, is also seen here.

Apart from these, Golden Langur which is not found anywhere in the world except Bhutan and four districts of Assam namely Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang and Bongaigaon, needs to be protected and special measures should be taken for increasing their number by preserving their habitat, the team further informed.

Talking to The Sentinel, Head of Department of Botany, Dr. Piyush Kumar Mishra informed that besides the habitat of Golden Langur, Kakaijana Reserve Forest is a home of the rarest and highly endangered species like Binturong, Jungle Fowl, Pangolin, Hornbill, Leopard, Porcupine, Python, Stork, Flying squirrel, Monitor Lizard, Mongoose, Jungle Cat, Wild cat, civets, etc.

Other faculty members who participated in field studies are Dr. N. Basumatary, Lily Terangpi, Bipankar Hajong, Manashi Baruah and Anurag Pau.

